F-22s intercept Russian bombers, fighters off Alaska coast

A U.S. F-22 fighter jet intercepted a Russian Tu-95 bomber off the coast of Alaska Monday. Photo from NORAD Command/Twitter

May 21 (UPI) -- U.S. F-22 fighter jets intercepted six Russian military planes off the coast of Alaska Monday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said.

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and there were no further incidents. Two U.S. F-22 fighters intercepted two Tupolev Tu-95 bombers. Later, two other F-22 fighters intercepted two more Tu-95s and two Su-35 fighter jets. An U.S. E-3 spy plane was also in the area monitoring the airspace.

"At no time did the aircraft enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace," NORAD said in a statement.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the incident in a Tweet, saying the Tu-95 bombers "made scheduled sorties over the neutral waters of the Chukotka, Bering and Okhotsk seas, as well as along the western coast of Alaska and the northern coast of the Aleutian Islands. At certain stages of the route, Russian aircraft were escorted by #F22 fighter jets of the #USAF. The total flight time exceeded 12 hours."

Similar incidents along the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone occurred in May and September 2018.