Connecticut lawmakers proposed a new federal law that would require guns to be stored safely when minors are in the home. Photo by Brett_Hondow/Pixabay

May 21 (UPI) -- More than a year after a teenager killed himself with a loaded gun in Connecticut, Congress will consider a bill requiring guns be stored safely and away from children.

Known as Ethan's Law, the bill would set federal standards for safe gun storage and give incentives to states to create and implement safe gun storage laws. It requires all firearms to be stored safely whether loaded or unloaded, when minors are in the home. It's inspired by 15-year-old Ethan Song who shot and killed himself with a loaded handgun while at a friend's house in January 2018.

It was introduced by Connecticut Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Joe Courtney and John Larson.

The representatives joined Connecticut Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy at a press conference Tuesday along with Ethan Song's parents, Mike and Kristin Song. Blumenthal and Murphy introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

A similar bill is pending in the Connecticut Senate where a vote is expected by June 5. It already passed the state House and would then go to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk.