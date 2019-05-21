2 killed in Alaska's second floatplane crash in a week

May 21 (UPI) -- Two people were killed after a floatplane crashed into a harbor in southeastern Alaska, authorities said.

The Ketchikan Gateway Borough said Monday that a pilot and a single passenger were killed after a Taquan Beaver Floatplane crashed in Metlakatla Harbor at around 4 p.m.

"The circumstances of the crash are not being released at this time," the borough said in a press release, adding that the identities of the deceased would not be released until next of kin were notified.

According to the borough, a seine boat was first to arrive at the crash scene followed by 15 members of the Metlakatla Volunteer Fire Department.

At 4:59 p.m., the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad then dispatched a 26-foot resource boat with eight volunteers, the release said, adding that the wreckage was then towed to shore by "good samaritans" while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the Annette Island Service Unit.

This is the second fatal crash involving a floatplane operated by Taquan Air in a week following the May 13 collision between two aircraft that left six people dead.

Ten people were also injured in the collision, the Ketchikan Gateway Borough said, adding that the planes were conducting sightseeing tours of George Inlet when the incident occurred.

The National Transpiration Safety Board said Tuesday that it had dispatched investigators from the Anchorage Regional Office to investigate Monday's crash.

"While owned by the same operator involved in May 13, 2019, mid-air collision, plane was not on sightseeing flight, was a commuter flight," NTSB said in a tweet.