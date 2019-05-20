Watch live: Chicago swears in Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot

May 20 (UPI) -- Lori Lightfoot will take office Monday as Chicago's first black female and openly gay mayor, with a promise to end the "broken and corrupt political machine" that has ruled the city.

Lightfoot will be sworn in at Wintrust Arena and will host a public open house at City Hall.

After taking the oath, Lightfoot is expected to sign an executive order limiting alderman's exclusive rights to permitting and licensing, which she sees as a conflict of interest.

Stripping away the council's zoning authority, though, would take legislation, meaning she couldn't do it with an executive order.

"We can't successfully change alermanic prerogative but say carte blanche when it comes to zoning," Lightfoot said. "We're not going to do that. We're going to drive change there as well."

She will lead a City Council with 50 members that includes a large progressive caucus and six socialists.

She plans to shake up committee appointments and conflicts.

"What I've said to every committee chair that we've identified is there will no longer be nepotism," Lightfoot said. "You will no longer be hiring your friends and relatives and supervising them and putting them on the city payroll."

Other challenges she will face include gun violence, neighborhood disinvestment and segregation and a budget shortfall totaling $70 million. Police and firefighters need new contracts. The Chicago Teachers Union threatened to strike this fall.

Lightfoot will follow in the footsteps of Harold Washington, the first black mayor of Chicago, who was elected in 1983. Like Lightfoot, Washington promised to "tell the truth" and sound the alarm about an "immediate fiscal problem" that was "both enormous and complicated." He worked to trim the fat and "removed from all departments until there are sinew and bone left."