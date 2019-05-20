USDA recalls 2,000 pounds of hot dogs over metal concern

Federal officials said the recalled items bear a label similar to this one. Image courtesy USDA/FSIS

May 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. food company has issued a recall for 2,000 pounds of hot dogs over concerns they may contain bits of metal.

The recall affects Chicago-based Vienna Beef's "Skinless Beef Frankfurters" that were shipped to distributors in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, the U.S. Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service said. The affected items were produced on May 2.

Pieces of metal has been found inside some of the franks, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall affects 10-pound cases with the establishment number "EST 1" inside the USDA mark of inspection, the FSIS said. The boxes are typically sold to restaurants.