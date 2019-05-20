Temple memorial set ablaze to honor Parkland school shooting victims

The "Temple of Time," a 35-foot tower in Coral Springs, Florida, is set on fire on May 19. Artist David Best built the tower on Feb. 14 to help release grief and rebuild hope for the community after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018, that left 17 students and teachers dead. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
The "Temple of Time," a 35-foot tower in Coral Springs, Florida, is set on fire on May 19. Artist David Best built the tower on Feb. 14 to help release grief and rebuild hope for the community after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018, that left 17 students and teachers dead. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
The "Temple of Time," a 35-foot tower in Coral Springs, Florida, is set on fire on May 19. Artist David Best built the tower on Feb. 14 to help release grief and rebuild hope for the community after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018, that left 17 students and teachers dead. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Some 8,000 people were in attendance to watch as The Temple of Time burned to the ground. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
David Best, designer and builder of the "Temple of Time" said he built the tower on to help release grief and rebuild hope for the community after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018, that left 17 students and teachers dead. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
An unidentified person sits and places a message in the "Temple of Time." Messages of love and hope, as well as cherished items, adorned the temple. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
A man captures the burning of the "Temple of Time" on his cellphone. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Coral Springs community watch and record the burning of the "Temple of Time." Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Coral Springs community watch and record the burning of the "Temple of Time." Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
The sun is setting behind the "Temple of Time," shortly before it was set on fire in a gesture of letting go of grief and sadness and to help rebuild hope for the community after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, that left 17 students and teachers dead. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo