Temple memorial set ablaze to honor Parkland school shooting victims

The sun is setting behind the "Temple of Time," shortly before it was set on fire in a gesture of letting go of grief and sadness and to help rebuild hope for the community after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, that left 17 students and teachers dead. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Members of the Coral Springs community watch and record the burning of the "Temple of Time." Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

A man captures the burning of the "Temple of Time" on his cellphone. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

An unidentified person sits and places a message in the "Temple of Time." Messages of love and hope, as well as cherished items, adorned the temple. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

David Best, designer and builder of the "Temple of Time" said he built the tower on to help release grief and rebuild hope for the community after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018, that left 17 students and teachers dead. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Some 8,000 people were in attendance to watch as The Temple of Time burned to the ground. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

The "Temple of Time," a 35-foot tower in Coral Springs, Florida, is set on fire on May 19. Artist David Best built the tower on Feb. 14 to help release grief and rebuild hope for the community after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018, that left 17 students and teachers dead. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Some 8,000 people gathered before a plywood temple memorial and watched it burn in a gesture of symbolic healing following last year's Florida school shooting.

The "Temple of Time" art installation by artist David Best was set ablaze Sunday near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where on Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire and killed 17 people, including 14 students.

The temple, a 35-foot high wooden structure with a spire, was opened to the public a year following the shooting to offer residents a place to express their grief and pain and its burning was to symbolize healing and forgiveness, Best said.

During the ceremony Sunday, 17 people in honor of the 17 victims of the school shooting lit the temple on fire, which people had adorned with messages of love and cherished items.

"I urge you all to let go of something that has burdened you," Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brooks said. "And like the smoke from the temple, release it to the night sky."