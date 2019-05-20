Police: Black transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker fatally shot

May 20 (UPI) -- A transgender woman who was attacked last month by a group of men in Texas was fatally shot over the weekend, police said.

Dallas Police Department Maj. Vincent Weddington of the crimes against persons division said Sunday night that Muhlaysia Booker, 23, had been shot and killed.

Weddington said during a news conference that police were responding to a shooting call Saturday at 6:40 a.m. when they found Booker lying facedown in the street, "deceased from homicidal violence."

Booker was identified as the victim at around 3 p.m. Sunday as a positive identification was not immediately possible as there was no identification on the body, he said.

Weddington said that 29-year-old Edward Thomas, the man arrested for felony assault after he was filmed beating Booker on April 12, was not believed to be connected to the shooting though he had since been released from police custody and his whereabouts were unknown.

"There is nothing at this time to connect Mr. Edward Thomas and the offense that occurred yesterday," he said.

Booker was attacked April 12 near a south Dallas apartment complex following a minor traffic accident, police said.

During a verbal confrontation, Booker was assaulted by one man before several others joined in the attack, which was recorded.

Video of the incident was then posted to Facebook and went viral, gaining national headlines.

Waddington said in announcing the arrest of Thomas that the Dallas police department was working with federal partners to see if it "meets the threshold for a hate crime."

Waddington said Sunday that the department was still working to identify other assailants in the video while calling on the public for help.

"We are encouraging the public to come forward with information to bring closure to both of these offenses," he said.

Booker's death was the 23rd homicide last month, Dallas police department said.

At least three other black transgender women had been killed this year in the United States, according to Human Rights Campaign. All of them had been fatally shot.

The human rights advocacy group said at least 26 transgender people were killed in 2018, the majority of whom were black transgender women.

Following the attack last month, Booker told a crowd assembled for a rally that she was grateful to have survived the attack.

"This time, I can stand before you, where in other scenarios, we're at a memorial," she said.