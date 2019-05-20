Iran promises 'crushing response' after Trump's tweet threat

President Donald Trump addresses the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meeting and Trade Expo, in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is using the same hardline rhetoric against Iran that he used a year ago, as new tensions flare between Washington and Tehran.

Trump tweeted a firm threat against Iran Sunday, days after Tehran said it would abandon parts of the 2015 nuclear deal and President Hassan Rouhani demanded protection from old and new U.S. sanctions.

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again," Trump wrote in his tweet Sunday.

The United States military has increased its presence in the Middle East this month and told non-emergency government officials at its Iraq Embassy in Iraq to leave, due to threats that Iranian proxies could attack American interests.

An Iranian military official responded to Trump's threat Monday, saying Tehran would have a "crushing response" to any armed conflict involving the United States.

"The enemies of Islamic Iran are incapable in operation fields and have resorted to media warfare because of their fear of Iran's military power," Iranian Gen. Ali Hajilou said at a military ceremony in Mianeh. "We have not invaded any country and will not do so but we will give a crushing response to [any] aggression by enemies."

Hajilou said Iran's defenses are "very advanced."

Trump used similar language in a tweet to Rouhani a year ago.

"To Iranian President Rouhani: Never ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before," Trump wrote, in all capital letters, last July 22.

"We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death. Be cautious."