The high court reconvenes Monday facing several key cases, including one about the 2020 Census asking about a resident's citizenship status.

May 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court reconvenes Monday to weigh in on nearly a dozen key cases -- ranging from redrawing districts to the racial makeup of juries and the Trump administration's effort to ask about citizenship during the 2020 Census.

The court will release its decisions and orders on these various issues each Monday through June 24.

One of the most high-profile issues before the high court this session is whether the Census will be allowed to ask residents whether they're legal U.S. residents. The court heard arguments on the issue last month, and appeared split. Some justices challenged whether the question would lead to an inaccurate count, while others believe the government is well within its right to ask. The question hasn't been part of any census since 1950.

The court is expected to rule on the matter in the near future, since the U.S. Census Bureau is trying to meet a printing schedule.

Justices also could rule this week on two issues involving race -- gerrymandering and jury selection.

In Virginia's House of Delegates vs. Bethune Hill, justices could decide whether 11 mostly African-American districts violated the Voters Rights Act by compacting them.

In Flower vs. Mississippi, the court is expected to rule on a claim by a man who claimed he didn't get a fair trial because nearly all African-Americans were eliminated from the jury pool.

The court will also rule on when religious symbols can be displayed on public land. The issue is brought to the fore due to a Maryland case that centers on a large Latin cross on government property that honors World War I veterans.