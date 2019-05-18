At least seven people were shot early Saturday at a house party near Ball State University in Muncie. Indiana. Google Maps screenshot

May 18 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested several hours after at least seven people were shot early Saturday at a house party near Ball State University in Indiana, authorities said.

Students and locals were among those attending the party in Muncie, which is 63 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Three of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said. Four had non-life threatening injuries.

Va Shaun Harnett, a resident of Muncie who is not a Ball State student, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, police said late Saturday morning. He was being held without bond in the Delaware County jail.

The injured have been transported to Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital

The shooting occurred after 1 a.m. not far from the campus.

Between 50 and 75 people were at the house at the time of the shooting, Winkle said.

The university said there was no ongoing threat to the campus.