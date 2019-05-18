School shooting survivor from Columbine found dead at home

Austin Eubanks, a survivor of the shooting rampage at Columbine High School, in 1999, was found dead in his Colorado home. Photo courtesy Austin Eubanks/Twitter

May 18 (UPI) -- A man who survived the shooting rampage at Columbine High School in 1999 and struggled with opioid addiction was found dead in his home in Colorado.

During the attack that killed 12 students at Columbine High School, Eubanks was shot in the hand and knee.

Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg confirmed that Austin Eubanks, 37, died Friday night or Saturday morning at his Steamboat Springs home, which is 158 miles northwest of ColumbineKMGH-TV reported. An autopsy will be conducted Monday to determine the cause of death.

Police don't suspect foul play, KSTP-TV reported. His family released a statement saying he "lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face. Helping to build a community of support is what mean the most to Austin, and we plan to continue his work. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time."

Eubanks began taking prescription drugs for his injuries. Then he became addicted to them.

After gaining sobriety, he began working at an addiction treatment center and working as a motivational speaker.

In 2016, he told KMGH-TV: "I was 29 years old before I found lasting sobriety and I think it took a level of maturity and willingness on my part to do what it takes and for me, I had to change pretty much everything about my life."

Last year, he tweeting out this photo celebrating his recovery: