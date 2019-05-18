Helicopter crash kills 2 in Utah mountains

There were two people on board the helicopter that crashed above Alpine in Utah County earkier today. Both were killed in the crash. Their names will be released after families have been notified. pic.twitter.com/0hb4nWlHi3

May 18 (UPI) -- A helicopter crash in the mountains above Alpine in Utah has killed the two people aboard, authorities said after search was initiated Friday.

Both of the occupants were killed in the crash, Utah County Sgt. Spencer Cannon said in a Twitter post late Friday night. The release of their names is pending notification of kin.

A family member reported the private aircraft that left eastern Utah en route to Salt Lake City overdue Friday, prompting officials search.

Authorities found the downed aircraft through electronic tracking information, which led to the mountains north of Alpine.

"One thing we do know is that there was some heavy weather in this area earlier today," Cannon said. "Whether that played a role in the crash today - - we don't know."

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.