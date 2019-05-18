Thr storm system that spawned 30 preliminary tornado reports in Nebraska and Kansas on Friday and Friday night tracks eastward, with another round of severe weather expected to continue Saturday. Map by Accuweather.com

Another round of severe weather is expected to continue Saturday as the storm system that spawned 30 preliminary tornado reports in Nebraska and Kansas on Friday and Friday night tracks eastward.

The severe weather is expected to span over the entire day as thunderstorms continue to roll through the central part of the country. Like Friday, the threat of hail, high winds and damaging tornadoes are all possible once again.

Around 5 a.m. CDT, possible tornadoes were spotted near San Angelo and Abilene, Texas. They have not yet been confirmed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Storm Prediction Center.

The San Angelo National Weather Service had to transfer operations and take shelter as the storm hit.

Someone in Abilene, Texas, tweeted about cars flipped and damage to a nursing home after a possible tornado.

As of Saturday morning, there are 27,409 customers without power in Tom Green County, Texas, alone, making up over half of the 40,053 outages currently in the state according to poweroutages.us.

Larger metropolitan areas will also be at risk for severe weather today, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Oklahoma City, Little Rock and others.

"Although individual supercells are currently ongoing in Texas, they are expected to congeal into a larger complex as they track east," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "This will enhance the widespread wind threat as it tracks through Texas and Oklahoma. Individual supercells could fire up ahead of the complex later this afternoon, which will act to raise the threat for large hail and tornadoes as well."

This is only the second day of what could be more than a week-long severe outbreak over the center of the country. Buckingham warns that as the days progress, the flood threat will continue to increase over areas that have round after round of rain and thunderstorms.

"Tornado Alley is certainly waking up with significant severe weather," AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer said while reporting on the multi-day outbreak. He said this is the worst setup for severe weather he has seen in years.

On Friday, Timmer was reporting from Nebraska for the AccuWeather Network and intercepted a tornado on foot near McCook, losing his hat in the process.