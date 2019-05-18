Connecticut police arrest 52 drug suspects in sting

The Waterbury Police Department launched "Operation: Raw Deal" last September in response to an uptick in heroin overdoses and deaths in the community. Photo by Waterbury Police.

May 18 (UPI) -- A major drug sting in netted 52 suspects in Connecticut on Friday.

The Waterbury Police Department launched "Operation: Raw Deal" last September in response to an uptick in heroin overdoses and deaths in the community.

During their initial sweep early Friday morning, 13 police teams arrested 41 people early Friday morning. Police later picked up nine people more suspects on drug-related charges.

Police seized 8t ounces of raw heroin, a few thousand bags of heroin ready to sell, more than $15,000 in cash, two cars, two handguns and a rifle.

In all, investigators obtained 100 search warrants, including eight search warrants and 92 warrants for conspiracy to sell narcotics, possession of narcotics in a school zone, sale of narcotics and multiple weapons charges.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the operation: Raw Deal investigation include Drug Enforcement Agency, New Haven Office; Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New Haven Office; Stamford Police Department; State of Connecticut Parole-Waterbury Office; State of Connecticut Probations-Waterbury Office and Watertown Police Department.

Waterbury police have kept the investigation open and are still searching for 11 suspects with active warrants.