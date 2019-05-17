President Donald Trump walks along the White House colonnade on his way to the Rose Garden to speak to reporters Thursday. Photo by Martin Simon/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday delayed imposing U.S. auto tariffs for foreign exporters by six months, but directed his administration to continue investigating trade imbalances and unfair practices.

Trump gave trade negotiators 180 days to work out a deal with Japan and the EU before resorting to tariffs, which would increase the cost of foreign-made cars and parts in the United States. U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the negotiations and report to Trump, the president said in a proclamation.

Lighthizer will "address the threatened impairment of the national security with respect to imported automobiles and certain automobile parts from the European Union, Japan and any other country the trade representative deems appropriate," Trump wrote.

Trump said the amount of auto parts imported into the United States "has displaced American-owned production" and represents a threat to national security. The imports constrict U.S. producers, he said, making it more difficult for them to fund research and develop new technologies.

A report by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said development of advanced products by the auto industry is "essential to our ability to maintain technological superiority to meet defense requirements and cost effective global power projection."

Trump also said the sheer number of imports has weakened the U.S. economy and hurts domestic automakers.

"American-owned producers' share of the domestic automobile market has contracted sharply, declining from 67 percent in 1985 to 22 percent in 2017," Trump said in the proclamation.

The United States imported more than $191 billion worth of foreign automobiles in 2017 -- while European Union and Japanese barriers limit U.S. automobile imports into their countries, creating a trade imbalance.