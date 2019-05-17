Study: Consumer sentiment this month hits 15-year high

A preliminary study Friday showed consumer spending in the United States has reached a 15-year high so far this month. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- A new study Friday said U.S. consumer sentiment has risen to its highest level in 15 years, introducing some positive economic news after negative figures for retail sales this month.

The preliminary monthly report from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment index has risen to an index score of 102.4 so far in May -- an increase of more than 5 points from April. It beat economists' expectations of between 97 and 97.5.

"Consumers viewed prospects for the overall economy much more favorably, with the economic outlook for the near and longer term reaching their highest levels since 2004," said Richard Curtin, chief economist for the Surveys of Consumers.

Ongoing conflict between the United States and China, though, have likely hurt sentiment since the preliminary report was completed. Tariffs increased from 10 percent to 25 percent this month as trade talks between Washington and Beijing soured.

"To be sure, negative reference to tariffs rose in the past week and are likely to rise further in late May and June. Even apart from the direct impact of tariffs on prices, rising tariffs could cause a more general loss of confidence which could further diminish the pace of consumer spending," Curtin added.

The report looks at the job market and wages to gauge consumer confidence.

"Generally speaking, we've seen weaker hard data for April -- core retail sales and industrial production, but sentiment or survey based data for May have come in strong for factories, housing and the consumer," said Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research.

A separate metric looking at current economic conditions only went up a tenth of a point to 112.4.

Retail sales declined in April, especially at auto dealers and electronic stores, a sign the economy could be slowing.