May 17 (UPI) -- The city of San Francisco has announced a new initiative to fight homelessness after a new report showed the population of those living without permanent shelter has increased by nearly 20 percent in the last two years.

A one-night street count in January put San Francisco's homeless figure at 8,011, but officials said that's almost certainly a conservative estimate, and a more complete count will come in July. The January report is based on federal guidelines, while the forthcoming report will count homeless who are in jail, in hospitals, health treatment centers and other temporary situations.

The new report said the total number of people living in vehicles spiked 45 percent.

In response, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a $5 million homeless initiative Thursday to address the problem. It includes programs for relocation, family reunification, mediation, move-in assistance and grant money for housing and employment.

"The initial results of this count show we have more to do to provide more shelter, more exits from homelessness, and to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place," Breed said.

"We know that homelessness is not just an issue in San Francisco, as other counties in the Bay Area and across the state are experiencing similar circumstances, and we all need to work together on regional and statewide solutions to address this crisis."

Bay Area homelessness in Santa Clara County, south of San Francisco, increased 31 percent in the past two years -- and Alameda County saw a 43 percent spike.

"Despite our collective efforts to house more than 6,900 homeless neighbors in the last three years, for every person we bring in from the cold, the economy pushes three more out the door," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement.

"We must double down on homelessness prevention and, in turn, alleviate the human misery and greater public cost following an eviction notice."

Homeless figures for Los Angeles are due May 31.