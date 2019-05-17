A protester holds a candle and picture of Jamal Khashoggi during the demonstration in front of Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, last October. File Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the United States should do more to protect journalists around the world. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON, May 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. government's efforts to protect journalists around the globe are falling short, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff said -- adding that the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi is among the most severe consequences.

The California Democrat joined Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Reps. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, Jackie Speier, D-Calif., and Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., on Thursday in condemning Khashoggi's death. The lawmakers called for increased bipartisan support for journalists who are harassed, arrested and assaulted while reporting.

"Jamal was passionate about the cause of freedom and democracy for Saudi Arabia and the Arab world," Schiff said. "But his clear-eyed advocacy for human rights rings true anywhere freedom of expression is under attack."

Khashoggi was slain Oct. 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, and his body was dismembered. At first, Saudi Arabia denied the slaying occurred, but eventually acknowledge it and said the killers were rogue operators in the intelligence community. According to some reporters, the U.S. intelligence community believed evidence pointing to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the orchestrator.

A bill introduced in the U.S. House on April 2 would require the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to provide a list of all those it determines had a role in Khashoggi's killing and permanently deny them entry to the United States. No action has been taken on the bill.

Khashoggi's fiancé, Hatice Cengiz, testified at a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee Thursday. She asked Congress to launch an international investigation into Khashoggi's death and step up its efforts to find justice, noting that U.S. interests in Saudi Arabia should not take precedence over American values.

The Trump administration imposed some sanctions against those the Saudi government said were the perpetrators, but has not taken action against Mohammad. Germany and other European counties have canceled arms deals with Saudi Arabia because of the slaying.