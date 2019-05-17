Trending Stories

Federal court to hear challenge to Trump's emergency declaration
Watch: Trump speaks before National Association of Realtors
Jimmy Carter released from hospital after hip surgery
U.S. agrees to lift tariffs on metals for Canada, Mexico
Fighter jet crashes into building near California Air Reserve base, three injured

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the PGA Championship

Latest News

U.S. hog producers cheer easing of tariff fight with Mexico
49ers' DeForest Buckner calls rookie Nick Bosa a "really good teammate"
Mnuchin refuses House subpoena to release Trump's tax returns
New York Rangers hire John Davidson as team president
University of Memphis' basketball class rated No. 1
 
