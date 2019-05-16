Watch live: Trump to unveil merit-based immigration plan

May 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a new merit-based immigration system during a speech Thursday afternoon at the White House.

He's scheduled to give remarks at 2:30 p.m. EDT from the Rose Garden.

The immigration plan, written in part by senior adviser Jared Kushner, would favor high-skilled and educated workers, along with those considered to be "legitimate" asylum seekers, senior administration officials told reporters during a background briefing.

The plan also will limit the number of people who get green cards by seeking asylum or through family connections.

Administration officials said the plan also includes finishing building the border wall and a focus on bringing in labor for certain industries.