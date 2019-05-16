A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., on May 4. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch the company's own Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch 60 Starlink Satellites on Thursday from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 16 (UPI) -- SpaceX will try to launch its first 60 Starlink satellites from Florida again Thursday night, with weather favorable but still presenting a risk of strong upper-level winds that caused a postponement Wednesday night.

SpaceX plans to use the satellites to start a high-speed internet network, aiming to launch up to 12,000 of them eventually.

Kennedy Space Center was offering tickets for sale for the second Starlink attempt at $49. It had sold out of tickets for the Wednesday attempt. The visitor complex was reopen at 8:30 p.m. after the normal 6 p.m. close.

With a new service launching for the first time, SpaceX founder Elon Musk had acknowledged on Wednesday that "much will likely go wrong."

He said the space company is experimenting with two ways to deploy the solar arrays, and one of those methods might not work, or the thrusters might not work as planned.

The Starlink payload will ride aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 into low-Earth orbit. With few clouds expected, the rocket might be seen from around Central Florida.

SpaceX has launched its own demonstration satellites, but those planned to be sent aloft this week are the first real Starlink satellites.

SpaceX is one of several big players trying to start new networks that use thousands of non-geostationary satellites to offer high-speed Internet and other types of communication around the globe.

The focus is on boosting Internet access to rural areas first. Others companies working on large new constellations include OneWeb, which launched its first six satellites in February, and Telesat.

The satellites will deploy within an hour after launch, most likely over Tasmania. In a press conference Wednesday, Musk said they will be distributed in space like a deck of cards being dealt.

It is the heaviest payload the Falcon rocket has ever carried.

The Federal Communications Commission approved a SpaceX application in 2018 to "provide broadband services using satellite technology in the United States and around the world."