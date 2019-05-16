Jimmy Carter released from hospital after hip surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, were hospitalized together at a Georgia hospital this week. File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Doctors released former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter from a Georgia hospital Thursday, his non-profit organization said.

The Carter Center said the former president plans to recuperate from home after undergoing surgery to repair a broken hip. He fell Monday at his Plains, Ga., home as he prepared to go turkey hunting.

"President Carter plans to teach Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church this weekend," the Carter Center said.

During the former president's hospitalization, his wife also was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., after feeling faint. She was admitted for observation and testing, and left the facility with her husband Thursday morning.

"Both President and Mrs. Carter extend their thanks to the many people who sent well wishes the past few days," the Carter Center said.

In March, Jimmy Carter became the longest-living president in U.S. history at 94 years and 172 days. He surpassed former President George H.W. Bush, who died in November.

In recent years, he underwent treatment for brain cancer, and in 2017, he was hospitalized after collapsing from dehydration while on the construction site of a Habitat for Humanity house in Winnipeg, Canada.