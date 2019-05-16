Financial disclosure shows Trump earned $434 million in 2018

Exterior of the Trump International Hotel on June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Office of Government Ethics released President Donald Trump's annual financial disclosures on Thursday. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump made at least $434 million in 2018, according to an annual financial disclosure released Thursday.

The disclosure released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics detailed the income Trump has made through his various business holdings, including his interest in the Trump Organization, and other financial information.

Overall, Trump earned less in 2018 than he did in 2017 when he reported earnings of $450 million.

Trump has maintained his interest in the Trump Organization, which includes a number of hotels and other businesses throughout the country. His eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, maintain day-to-day operations since he took the office of president.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida made $22.69 million in 2018, down $3 million from the previous year, and his golf resort in the city of Doral, Fla., saw a $1.4 million increase in income to $75.96 million.

His Bedminster, N.J. golf course saw a $500,000 increase in income to $15.73 million in 2018 and his hotel at the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., saw a similar increase, reaching $40.84 million.

The disclosure also showed that Trump sold property in the Dominican Republic for between $1 million and $5 million in January. He also received a 30-year mortgage loan of $5 million to $25 million for a property in Florida with an annual interest rate of 4.5 percent.

Trump has regularly made his financial disclosures public since taking office, but has refused to release his tax returns.

Thursday's release came ahead of a deadline set by the House ways and means committee for a subpoena seeking copies of Trump's tax returns from the International Revenue Service and Treasury Department.