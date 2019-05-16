Fighter jet crashes into building near California Air Reserve base

May 16 (UPI) -- An Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in to a building in California on Thursday, leaving at least one person injured.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said multiple agencies responded to an air emergency after the plane crashed into a warehouse and forced the pilot to eject.

The pilot ejected safely and was expected to be OK after medical evaluation, while one other person was injured and taken to Riverside University Medical Center in unknown condition, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The crash took place at about 3:45 p.m., west of March Air Reserve Base. A fire broke out when the jet struck the building, prompting the on-site sprinklers to activate.

A battalion chief confirmed the F-16 was carrying ordnance, or artillery, prompting a hazardous materials response including cordoning off the area and shutting down the highway in case of explosions.