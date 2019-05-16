Fighter jet crashes into building near California Air Reserve base, three injured

May 16 (UPI) -- An Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in to a building in California on Thursday, leaving at least three people injured.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said multiple agencies responded to an air emergency after the plane crashed into a warehouse and forced the pilot to eject.

The pilot ejected safely and was expected to be OK after medical evaluation. Three other people at the scene were transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The crash took place at about 3:45 p.m., west of March Air Reserve Base. A fire broke out when the jet struck the building, prompting the on-site sprinklers to activate.

A battalion chief confirmed the F-16 was carrying ordnance, or artillery, prompting a hazardous materials response including cordoning off the area and shutting down the highway in case of explosions.