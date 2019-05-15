President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, banning the use of information and communication technologies from foreign nations deemed threats to national security. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday banning the use of information and communications technologies from nations deemed a threat to national security.

The order tasks Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross with establishing what foreign technologies constitute a threat to national security under the order and banning the use of those hardware, software and services.

"This executive order declares a national emergency with respect to the threats against information and communications technology and services in the United States and delegates authority to the secretary of commerce to prohibit transactions posing an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of Untied States persons," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

No specific countries were mentioned in the order and the Department of Commerce said Ross' determinations will be based on consultations with various other agencies as well as the U.S. trade representative.

"This executive order addresses the threat posed by foreign adversaries to the nation's information and communications technology and services supply chain," Ross said.

Ross and the other agency heads will seek to determine whether a transaction with a "foreign adversary" poses an unacceptable risk to national security through sabotage to the production of U.S. communications technology or services, or catastrophic effects on security or resiliency of U.S. critical infrastructure or the digital economy.

"Although maintaining an open investment climate in information and communications technology and in the United States economy more generally, is important for the overall growth and prosperity of the United States, such openness must be balanced by the need to protect our country against critical national security threats," Trump said in a message to Congress.