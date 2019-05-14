Montana Gov. Steve Bullock joins race for 2020 Democratic nomination

May 14 (UPI) -- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced Tuesday he's joining the Democratic field running for president in 2020.

Bullock made the announcement in a video posted online. In it, he touted his ability to break gridlock in a Republican-controlled Montana legislature to pass Medicaid expansion and a campaign finance reform bill that eliminated dark money.

"I believe in America where every child has a fair shot to do better than their parents," Bullock said. "But we all know that that kind of opportunity no longer exists for most people. For far too many people, it never has. That's why we need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that lets campaign money drown out the people's voice."

The campaign finance law he signed in 2015 requires that political groups disclose their donors and specify how they spend the money. He also implemented more stringent transparency requirements through an executive order.

"Nearly every single proposal I asked the legislature to take seriously arrived at my desk," Bullock wrote in a post on Medium. "Even in the face of Washington, D.C.'s partisan gridlock, we in Montana can still be a shining example of how our political system is supposed to work."

Bullock is the 22nd candidate to join the Democratic race and the third current or former governor to do so -- along with former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. He said he has a track record of bipartisanship that's sorely lacking in Washington, D.C.

"As the Democratic governor of a state Trump won by 20 points, I don't have the luxury of just talking to people who agree with me," Bullock said. "I go all across our state's 147,000 miles. I look for common ground to get things done. That's how I was able to bring Democrats and Republicans together to fight dark money and pass one of the strongest campaign finance laws in country."

Some Montana Democrats are pushing for him to run for the U.S. Senate to take on Republican Sen. Steve Daines, instead of running for president.