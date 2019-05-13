Watch live: Trump hosts iftar at White House to mark Ramadan

President Donald Trump talks to guests at the White House iftar dinner at the White House on June 6, 2018. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will host a dinner at the White House Monday night in honor of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The iftar is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. EDT, shortly after sunset, in the State Dining Room. It's the second iftar of Trump's administration.

Traditionally, the dinner is attended by prominent members of the Muslim community, diplomats and members of Congress.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and they break the fast with a meal called an iftar. Eid al-Fitr, which signifies the end of Ramadan, is expected to begin June 3. It is based on the observation of new moon by local religious authorities.