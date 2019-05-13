Prosectors drop charges against UFC star McGregor in Miami incident

Prosecutors said the accuser doesn't want to return to the United States to fulfill the charge. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Florida prosecutors dropped charges Monday against former Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor that accused him of smashing a cellphone at a Miami Beach Hotel this spring.

Authorities said the accuser, British citizen Ahmed Abdirzak, doesn't want to return to the United States to press the charges.

Officials had charged McGregor with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief in the case, saying he "knocked" the phone from Abdirzak's hand outside Miami's famous Fontainebleau Hotel while he and others took video of the fighter. They also said McGregor stomped on the phone and kept it. Prosecutor Khalil Madani said Abdirzak recanted his story after reaching a settlement in civil court.

"I think this was the appropriate resolution of this case," McGregor's attorney Sam Rabin said.

McGregor, 30, had been in South Florida on vacation while celebrating his mother's 60th birthday in March when the incident occurred. Abdirzak demanded more than $15,000 for battery, assault and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Monday's resolution was preceded by other legal challenges for McGregor. Last year, he was accused of attacking a bus that carried UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and other fighters. He was arrested and charged with two felonies, but ended up pleading guilty to a single disorderly conduct charge. He finished a court-mandated five days of community service and three days of anger management courses to complete the terms of the plea deal.