A statement from the Carter Center said former President Jimmy Carter joked about returning for turkey season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter was recovering "comfortably" from surgery Monday after falling and breaking his hip, his non-profit organization said.

The Carter Center said the 94-year-old fell at his home in Plains, Ga., as he prepared to go turkey hunting in the morning.

His surgeon at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., said the procedure was successful, and that Carter was recovering with his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, by his side.

"President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit," the Carter Center said in a statement. "He hopes the state of Georgia will allow him to roll over the unused limit to next year."

In March, Carter became the longest-living president in U.S. history at 94 years and 172 days. He surpassed former President George H.W. Bush, who died in November.

In recent years, he underwent treatment for brain cancer, and in 2017, he was hospitalized after collapsing from dehydration while on the construction site of a Habitat for Humanity house in Winnipeg, Canada.