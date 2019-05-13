FBI joins search for Hawaii woman missing for 5 days

May 13 (UPI) -- Authorities and volunteers are searching in Hawaii for a woman who's been missing for nearly a week, officials said.

Amanda Eller, 35, left to hike the Makawao Forest Reserve last Wednesday but didn't return that night. Her vehicle was found in a parking lot with her wallet and phone still inside. Eller, a physical therapist and yoga instructor, lives in Maui.

The woman's family is offering a $10,000 reward in the disappearance.

More than 100 people, including volunteers, Maui police and fire and forestry experts have searched for Eller by air and land. Family members fear she's either injured or was attacked.

"We are by no means calling off this search," family spokeswoman Sarah Haynes said Sunday. "As the days go by, and more and more people are in this forest we get closer and closer to foul play."

The forest where Eller went missing is full of caves, ravines and trenches. Friends are asking for help from experienced rappellers and hunters who can go deep into the forest. The trails have already been searched.

The FBI has joined the investigation.