Forecasters said thunderstorms in the central United States this week could lead to flooding, and severe weather could produce more tornadoes. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Residents of the central United States will face more severe weather this week, with the most far-reaching event set to unfold later in the week.

Severe weather across the nation's midsection early this week will be confined to localized clusters affecting only a fraction of the region. By Friday into next weekend, multiple states will be at risk.

Localized threats into Tuesday

While much-needed drier weather sweeps across flood-ravaged eastern Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley, an uptick in severe weather across southwestern parts of Texas is in store for Monday afternoon and evening.

Violent thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding are expected to erupt from Midland and Fort Stockton to San Antonio. There can also be a brief tornado.

The severe weather risk should wane overnight Monday, but some rain and thunderstorms can spread toward Houston. The rain is not anticipated to be heavy enough to trigger new flash flooding problems.

As showers and thunderstorms linger over Texas on Tuesday, another zone of thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail can target the eastern parts of Nebraska, northern Missouri and much of Iowa late in the day.

Potential severe weather outbreak to unfold by this weekend

There is growing concern among AccuWeather meteorologists for an outbreak of severe weather to target multiple states in the central U.S. from Friday into the weekend.

A potent storm that may first bring unusually late-season rainfall to California later this week will spark the severe weather across the Plains as it clashes with surging warmth and humidity.

"By Friday, the pattern will become increasingly conducive for thunderstorm activity across western parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Max Vido.

The violent thunderstorms may hold off until the late-afternoon hours of Friday and could ignite as far north as South Dakota and westward to eastern Colorado.

"The threat for severe weather is then expected to shift east across the central and southern Plains on Saturday," Vido stated. "This could put the larger metropolitan areas, such as Dallas and Oklahoma City, at risk for damaging thunderstorms."

Residents across the central U.S. are being warned that all facets of severe weather, from damaging winds to large hail, flooding downpours and tornadoes, can be anticipated later Friday into Saturday.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Vido is concerned that the severe weather threat will shift to more of Louisiana, Arkansas and Missouri.

"More precise details on specific hazards and exact locations of where the worst of the severe weather may occur will become clearer in the coming days, so anyone in the central U.S. will want to revisit their forecasts through the week," according to Vido.

A tornado touched down north of Tahoka, Texas on May 5, 2019. The tornado developed into an EF2 as it made its way southeast of the city. (Twitter / @1WXRoderick)

"Travel delays and disruptions will be possible throughout the central U.S. due to the high wind and flash flooding threats posed by the storms," Vido said.

"Those with outdoor activities planned will need to stay vigilant of rapidly changing weather conditions and have alternative plans in place."

River levels will also be closely monitored during the impending severe weather outbreak. Where downpours repeat over the same locations, there can be further rises or a delay in the recession of area rivers or those downstream.

North of the severe weather, a prolonged chilly rain event may unfold across the northern Plains Friday through the weekend.