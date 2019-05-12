Three confirmed dead in Virginia gas station explosion

May 12 (UPI) -- Police in Virginia recovered three bodies from the site of a deadly explosion at a gas station.

Virginia State Police recovered two bodies from the South River Market and Gas Station on Friday in Buena Vista, Va., west of Richmond, and confirmed on Saturday that a third person died.

Four adults were also taken to a hospital in Lexington for treatment police said.

The remains of the victims were sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for identification, which Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts told The Roanoke Times.

Garlett didn't state if anyone was still accounted for after the blast that occurred at the gas station at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

State police are treating the explosion as a criminal investigation as they work to determine the cause of the blast, however police said it did not appear suspicious in nature.