American Airlines pilot arrested in 2015 triple homicide

American Airlines Pilot Christian Richard Martin was removed from a flight and arrested in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday in connection with a 2015 triple homicide. Photo courtesy Christian County Detention Center

May 12 (UPI) -- An American Airlines pilot was removed from a flight and arrested in connection with a triple homicide in 2015.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear issued a statement confirming that Christian Richard Martin, 51, was arrested at Louisville International Airport on Saturday morning and indicted on three counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of attempted arson, burglary in the first degree and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

The charges and arrest came in connection with the 2015 deaths of husband and wife Calvin Phillips and Pamela Phillips as well as neighbor Edward Dansereau.

Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his home in Pembroke, Ky., and the bodies of Pamela Phillips and Dansereau were found in a burned-up car owned by Calvin Phillips in a cornfield miles away from their home.

Martin moved from Kentucky after the alleged murders and was living in North Carolina at the time of the indictment, Beshear said.

Beshear said he met with the couple's son, Matt, two years ago after he was concerned the case had stalled and accepted a request to appoint a special prosecutor from his office.

"I hope this is a day that brings some justice to these families," Beshear said. "There are many steps from here, but we hope this is one example of when you never stop seeking justice, when you never give up, that we can truly get important results for these families."

American Airlines issued a statement to Kentucky news outlet WAVE 3 stating that Martin worked for regional airline PSA Airlines as a Bombardier CRJ First Officer since Jan. 2018.

The airline stated Martin was subject to a criminal background check and vetting, which didn't present any criminal history that would disqualify him from serving as a commercial airline pilot and that he had been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of his case.