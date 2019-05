President Donald Trump signs an executive order during a tribute to military mothers and spouses in the East Room of the White House on May 9, 2018. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to welcome the mothers of military service members at the White House Friday.

The first family will celebrate the women at 4:15 p.m. EDT in the East Room, two days ahead of Mother's Day.

"Your love, resilience, and courage uplifts our heroes and, indeed, our nation. We are forever in your debt," the president said at the event last year.