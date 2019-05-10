Shipping containers are seen Wednesday at Humen Port in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- After negotiations failed to prevent increased U.S. tariffs from taking effect, China vowed countermeasures against the United States Friday for its raising tariffs by 15 percent on exports -- the latest salvo in the trade war that's been going for months.

The hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods took effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, climbing from 10 percent to 25 percent. President Donald Trump decided this month to increase the penalties due to prolonged negations on a trade deal.

"The trade deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The tariff increase was originally to kick in March 1, but that deadline was indefinitely delayed as the two sides made "substantial progress," Trump said. The move is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat measures between Beijing and Washington that began last year.

A Chinese delegation, which began talks with U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., Thursday, said in a statement it "deeply regrets" the tariffs increase and that it would take necessary countermeasures, China's state media Xinhua reported. The negotiations were set to continue Friday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday he hoped the United States could meet China halfway so the talks aren't fruitless.

"We hope the United States can work with China to meet each other halfway, accommodate each other's legitimate concerns and strive for a mutually beneficial agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality," he said in a regular press conference. "It will serve the interests of both China and the United States and is the shared expectation of the international community."

The U.S. Federal Register said the increased tariffs will be applied to U.S.-bound goods exported from China.