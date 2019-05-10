President Donald Trump embraces first lady Melania Trump during an event honoring military mothers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

First lady Melania Trump speaks alongside President Donald Trump at an event honoring military mothers at the White House on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump called military mothers "the backbone of America" on Friday when he and first lady Melania Trump welcomed them to the White House for a celebration.

He offered his thanks to mothers serving in the armed forces, the mothers of those serving and mothers with spouses serving.

"Your unwavering dedication and support strengthens our entire nation," President Trump said.

The event in the East Room came two days ahead of Mother's Day.

Trump touted the money his administration has budgeted for the military.

"We had a very depleted military. You know it better than I did. And now it's raring," he said.