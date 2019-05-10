Shipping containers are seen Wednesday at Humen Port in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- After a first day of negotiations failed to prevent an increase in U.S. tariffs from taking effect, China vowed countermeasures against the United States Friday for raising import taxes by 15 percent -- the latest salvo in the trade war that's been going for months.

The hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods took effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, climbing from 10 percent to 25 percent. President Donald Trump decided this month to increase the penalties due to prolonged negotiations on a trade deal.

"We have lost 500 Billion Dollars a year, for many years, on Crazy Trade with China. NO MORE!" Trump said in several tweets Friday.

"Build your products in the United States and there are NO TARIFFS!" he added.

Trump blames the conflict in large part on the Chinese government and the Obama administration.

"If we bought 15 Billion Dollars of Agriculture from our farmers, far more than China buys now, we would have more than 85 Billion Dollars left over for new infrastructure, healthcare, or anything else. China would greatly slow down, and we would automatically speed up!

"Tariffs will bring in FAR MORE wealth to our country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind."

The tariff increase was originally set to kick in March 1, but that deadline was indefinitely delayed as the two sides made "substantial progress," Trump said. The move is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat measures between Beijing and Washington that began last year.

A Chinese delegation, which began talks with U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., Thursday, said in a statement it "deeply regrets" the tariffs increase and that it would take necessary countermeasures, China's state media Xinhua reported.

The negotiations were set to continue Friday.

Trump accused Chinese negotiators of going back on promises they'd made during prior negotiations.

"In the meantime, we will continue to negotiate with China in the hopes that they do not again try to redo deal!" he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday he hoped the United States could meet China halfway so the talks aren't fruitless.

"We hope the United States can work with China to meet each other halfway, accommodate each other's legitimate concerns and strive for a mutually beneficial agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality," he said in a regular press conference. "It will serve the interests of both China and the United States and is the shared expectation of the international community."

The U.S. Federal Register said the increased tariffs will be applied to U.S.-bound goods exported from China.