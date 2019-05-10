May 10 (UPI) -- A woman who posed as a German heiress to enter Manhattan's elite society was sentenced Thursday to 4 to 12 years in prison for defrauding banks, hotels and friends of thousands of dollars.

The sentence comes two weeks after a jury in a Manhattan Supreme Court found Anna Sorokin, 28, guilty of second-degree grand larceny, theft and attempted grand larceny.

The Russian national went by the name Anna Delvey and lived a luxurious life among Manhattan's socialite circles all while defrauding some $275,000 from banks, hotels and friends while claiming she had a trust fund worth $67 million, prosecutors said.

Justice Diane Kiesel said she was "stunned by the depth of the defendant's deception," adding that Sorokin was "blinded by the glitter and glamour of New York City," the New York Times reported.

Despite apologizing before her sentencing, Sorokin has shown no sign of remorse for her actions during the trial and was more concerned with her attire, Kiesel said.

Sorokin's attorney Todd Spodek had argued that while his client's activities were unethical they weren't criminal and she intended to pay back the money.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it will seek to deport Sorokin once she is released.

She was also ordered to pay $199,000 in restitution and a $24,000 fine.

Shonda Rhimes is creating a show for Netflix about the scandal.