German heiress imposter sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison for larceny

May 10 (UPI) -- A woman who posed as a German heiress to enter Manhattan's elite society was sentenced Thursday from four to 12 years in prison for defrauding banks, hotels and friends of thousands of dollars, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

The sentence comes two weeks after a jury in a Manhattan Supreme Court found Anna Sorokin, 28, guilty of second-degree grand larceny, theft and attempted grand larceny.

The Russian national went by the name Anna Delvey and lived a luxurious life among Manhattan's socialite circles all while defrauding some $275,000 from banks, hotels and friends while claiming she had a trust fund worth $67 million, prosecutors said.

Justice Diane Kiesel said she was "stunned by the depth of the defendant's deception," while handing out the sentence, adding that Sorokin was "blinded by the glitter and glamour of New York City," the New York Times reported.

Despite apologizing before having her sentence handed down, Kiesel said Sorokin has shown no sign of remorse for her actions during the trial and was more concerned with her attire.

Sorokin's attorney Todd Spodek had argued that while his client's activities were unethical they weren't criminal and she intended to pay back the money she received.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it will seek to deport Sorokin once she is released.

She was also ordered to pay $199,000 in restitution while fined $24,000.

Shonda Rhimes is creating a show for Netflix about the scandal.