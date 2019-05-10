Barge leaks gasoline product in Houston Ship Channel after collision

May 10 (UPI) -- A tanker ship collided with two barges in the Houston Ship Channel on Friday afternoon, causing at least one of the vessels to leak a chemical used in the creation of gasoline, officials said.

The collision caused one of the barges to sink and put a hole in the other. The second barge leaked reformate -- a product mixed with gasoline before it is sold -- into the water. Both barges were carrying about 25,000 barrels of the chemical.

Port of Houston spokeswoman Lisa Ashley said reformate is a Category 1 flammable that is dangerous to aquatic life.

Officials shut down the ship channel. Residents in towns near the channel reported a strong gasoline smell in the region.

There have been no reports of injuries associated with the collision.