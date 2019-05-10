As new U.S. tariffs kick in, China vows to retaliate

China's Vice-Premier Liu He (L) is in Washington for the 11th round of trade talks. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- China vowed Friday it would take countermeasures against the United States for raising tariffs by 15 percent on exports from the Asian country, igniting fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The Trump administration raised tariffs at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200-billion worth of exported Chinese goods, China's Ministry of Commerce said.

President Donald Trump decided in May to increase the tariffs due to prolonged negations on a trade deal.

"The trade deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The tariff increase was originally to kick in on March 1, but the deadline was indefinitely delayed later that month by Trump as the two sides were making "substantial progress," he said.

A Chinese delegation from the Ministry of Commerce in Washington for trade negotiations said in a statement that it "deeply regrets" the tariffs increase and that it would take necessary countermeasures, China's state media Xinhua reported.

The delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu He, arrived in Washington Thursday for the 11th round of negotiations.

On Thursday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he hoped the United States could meet China halfway so the talks aren't fruitless.

"We hope the United States can work with China to meet each other halfway, accommodate each other's legitimate concerns and strive for a mutually beneficial agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality," he said in a regular press conference. "It will serve the interests of both China and the United States and is the shared expectation of the international community."

The U.S. Federal Register said the tariffs will be applied to U.S.-bound goods exported from China from Friday.