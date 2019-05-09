Watch live: President Donald Trump calls for end to 'surprise' medical bills

President Donald Trump departs the White House Wednesday for a trip to Florida. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will ask Congress Thursday to pass legislation to protect Americans from "surprise" medical billing.

The president will speak on the issue at 11:45 a.m. EDT, at the White House.

Trump is expected to address the main points he wants to see in legislation to increase transparency in medical billing. Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, who've led efforts for legislation, will attend.

A study by the American Cancer Society this month said 6 in 10 Americans have suffered financial hardship due to healthcare costs. The study examined issues regarding payments, anxiety over bills and going without care to avoid hardship. Fifty-six percent of American adults reported at least one of those types of hardship, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

In January, Trump directed Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to come up with a solution to excessive medical costs.