The Boston Red Sox celebrate their championship after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on October 28, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to welcome the Major League Baseball champion Boston Red Sox to the White House on Thursday.

A ceremony honoring the team is set for 3:45 p.m. EDT on the South Lawn of the White House.

About a dozen players -- and manager Alex Cora -- have said they will skip the event. The NBA champion Golden State Warriors declined an invitation after winning the title in 2017 and the 2018 NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles did the same.

Prior to the White House ceremony, the team visited veterans at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"What an honor to spend our morning with you!" the club said in a tweet.