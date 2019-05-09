May 9 (UPI) -- The House Committee on Energy and Commerce's Subcommittee on Health is holding a hearing Thursday on efforts to lower prescription drug prices.

The meeting, which is being live-streamed, was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

The hearing comes a day after Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's announcement of a new o requirement that pharmaceutical companies reveal the prices of drugs they advertise on TV.

The new rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will force companies to disclose the prices of prescription drugs covered by Medicare and Medicaid that cost $35 or more for a month's supply.

In past hearings on Capitol Hill this year, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies have pointed the finger at each other for the reason for high drug costs in the United States compared to other countries.