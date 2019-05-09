Trump to nominate Shanahan to be defense secretary

Patrick Shanahan became acting defense secretary in January after former Defense Secretary James Mattis' resignation. File Photo by Martin H. Simon/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans to nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to the role permanently, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday.

It's unclear when Trump will make the formal announcement.

"Based upon his outstanding service to the Country and his demonstrated ability to lead, President Trump intends to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan to be the Secretary of Defense," Sanders said.

"Acting Secretary Shanahan has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defense, and he will continue to do an excellent job."

Trump tapped Shanahan to be the interim leader of the department after former Defense Secretary James Mattis' departure at the end of 2018. He previously worked as Mattis' deputy.

Shanahan worked as an executive for Boeing for decades prior to joining the Trump administration and oversaw the audit as well as its development of a new missile defense policy.