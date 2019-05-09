Kentucky Kroger shooting suspect ruled incompetent to stand trial

Gregory Bush has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges for the October shooting. File Photo courtesy Louisville Department of Corrections

May 9 (UPI) -- A Kentucky judge on Thursday ruled that a man accused of killing two people at a Kroger grocery store in a racially fueled shooting is incompetent to stand trial.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell ordered Gregory Bush to be held at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center and be medicated for 60 days. She said he'll be re-evaluated in the future and is likely to be able to stand trial at a later date.

Bush has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges for killing Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Lee Jones, 67, and injuring a third person in a shooting at a Jeffersontown Kroger in October. All three victims were black.

Prior to carrying out the shooting at the grocery store Bush allegedly attempted to enter the First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown, whose congregation is predominantly black, and witnesses said he told another man at the scene "whites don't kill whites" before he was arrested.

Bush faces two counts of murder, one count of criminal attempted murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment at the state level, and three hate crime charges and three gun charges at the federal level.