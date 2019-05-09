Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin will land humans on moon by 2024

May 9 (UPI) -- Blue Origin found Jeff Bezos unveiled plans Thursday to land humans on the moon by 2024 -- in a new lander called Blue Moon.

The company held a news conference in Washington, D.C., to announce the plan and updated its website with new descriptions and images.

"Blue Moon can land multiple metric tons of payload on the lunar surface," the website said. "The larger variant of Blue Moon has been designed to land an ascent vehicle that will allow us to return Americans to the Moon by 2024."

Blue Origin is based in Kent, Wash., and has built out a 750,000-square-foot plant for its New Glenn rocket just outside Kennedy Space Center. It plans to launch the powerful space vehicle from Cape Canaveral.

According to Blue Origin, the Blue Moon lander technology builds on the company's experience with its smaller New Shepard rocket, which has undergone tests in Texas. The lander would have liquid hydrogen-liquid oxygen propulsion, precision guidance, vertical landing and landing gear systems.

"Blue Moon's precision guidance and descent sensors utilize machine learning technology to accurately land anywhere on the lunar surface, starting with its first mission," the company said.

Bezos, founder of Amazon, started up Blue Origin in 2000. The company said recently it now has about 2,600 works in multiple sites.

The company already plans a 90-acre expansion of its facility in Florida, paying NASA just over $20 million for the new land.