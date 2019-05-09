May 9 (UPI) -- Authorities seized more than 1,000 guns from an upscale home in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles after receiving an anonymous tip.

Police arrested Girard Damien Saenz, 57, on suspicion of possessing, selling and manufacturing assault weapons. Federal agents recovered rifles, boxes of ammunition, manufacturing equipment and tools from the home and piled them up on the driveway Wednesday.

Saenz is accused of conducting illegal firearm sales "outside the scope of the federal firearm license that the individual [possesses]," Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokeswoman Ginger Colburn said.

Saenz is being held on $50,000 bail.

The home, valued at $7 million, is near Sunset Boulevard. Property records show the 8,200-square-foot home is owned by Cynthia Beck, who has three daughters with the son of business tycoon J. Paul Getty's son. It's unclear whether Beck is connected to the investigation.

Colburn said there is "no reason to believe the public is in any danger."

Video showed officers arresting a bearded man in dark clothes outside the home.

"It's just beyond comprehension that somebody can have so many weapons in a residence like this in a neighborhood such like this," Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Chris Ramirez said.