1 Marine killed, 6 injured in Camp Pendleton training incident

May 9 (UPI) -- A Marine was killed and six others were injured Thursday when a vehicle rolled over during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton, according to authorities.

The incident involving a light armored vehicle occurred at 9 a.m. and the six injured Marines were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were not considered serious.

"This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family, friends and unit at this difficult time," division spokesman 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh said in a statement, Military.com reported.

All seven of the Marines were from the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division.

The identity of the Marine who was killed was not released and the cause of the incident was under investigation.

Last month, Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica, 29, was killed during a training exercise on Camp Pendleton when his all-terrain utility vehicle rolled over. Two others were also injured.